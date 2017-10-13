In Port Heiden, recent storms exacerbate an old problem

Some areas of Port Heiden's coast eroded six feet during storms in the last week. It's a problem the community has been dealing with for decades.

Over the past week, several Bering Sea storms battered Port Heiden's coast.
Erosion is eating away roads around Port Heiden.
