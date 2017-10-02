Port Alsworth senior takes fifth at cross country state championship

Tanalian School senior, Callen Davis ran his 5K at 16:46, coming in fifth out of 145 runners in the cross country state championship.

It was a sunny and crisp day for the cross country state championship at Barlett High School in Anchorage on Saturday.

Callen Davis, a senior from Port Alsworth, came in fifth in the Division II boys race. His 5K time was 16:46. Dillingham senior Cole Dull came in 33rd out of 145 runners with a time of 18:05. Athletic Director for Dillingham City School District, Karl Clark, said a freshman who came in 64th is an athlete to watch in the coming years.

“Sam Calvert ran an 18:55. He’s an amazing freshman coming out, very athletic kid. He’s going to be exciting to watch growing up here in Dillingham,” said Clark.

Freshman Alessandra Bavilla finished top among in the Division II girls from the Bristol Bay area. She took 74th overall with a time of 24:45. Both she and Jean Krause, Dillingham’s other athlete in the girls race struggled with new shoes. They bought some with running spikes ahead of the championship race. Krause’s shoes hurt her feet, and Bavilla’s shoe slipped off altogether.

Clark praised their determination in pressing through the equipment mishaps.

“[Bavilla] came in and finished holding her shoe in one hand,” said Clark. “I think if they had different shoes on they would have both finished a little higher, but I’m telling you they both had a lot of heart in that race.”

Another familiar face sped her way into a third place finish in the Division I girls race. Former Dillingham athlete Sadie Tuckwood finished her 5K in 18:58.

“She’s getting a lot longer than she used to be. She’s still looking really strong and really athletic. And we were all really proud of her this year and her accomplishments,” Clark said.

Tuckwood now runs for Juneau-Douglas High School.

See the complete results from the 2017 Alaska State Activities Association Cross Country Championship here...