The Mall of America has 520 stores, 18,000 parking spaces, shark tanks and amusement park rides. Starting today, it also has a poet.

Twenty-seven-year-old Brian Sonia-Wallace beat out 4,000 others for a shot at the Mall of America writer in residence position, celebrating the Bloomington, Minnesota, mall’s 25th birthday.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with Sonia-Wallace (@RentPoet) about the unusual residency, and what he intends to do.