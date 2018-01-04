Passenger Takes Emergency Exit After Plane Is Delayed At Airport Arrival

Copyright 2018 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A passenger stuck on a plane took some air. He was on a Ryanair flight that landed in Spain and was delayed getting to the gate. The man opened the emergency exit window and climbed onto the wing. He brought his backpack, as if he planned to leave. But it's a long way down from the wing. Asked by the pilot what he was doing, he simply said he was sick of being inside. Because of this incident, the plane's arrival was delayed even more. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.