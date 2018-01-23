Open-house discussion on state opioid epidemic to be held in Dillingham

The state is seeking input from Bristol Bay residents on Alaska's response plan to the opioid epidemic.

State representatives are seeking local input on Alaska’s response plan to the opioid epidemic.

Last January, a statewide opioid task force published broad recommendations to prevent, treat and support recovery from opioid misuse and addiction. Now state representatives are holding meetings across Alaska, asking people about barriers to treatment and the impact of opioid addiction in their communities.

The Bristol Bay Opioid Task Force and the state Office of Substance Misuse and Addiction Prevention will co-host an open house discussion in Dillingham on January 31.

“It’s an opportunity to share ideas, perspectives, and to share with the state what they think about Alaska task force recommendation, to address the complex opioid issue,” said Carole Wren, a member of the BBOTF, which is a partnership of local organizations dedicated to dealing with opioid addiction in the region.

These meetings, Wren explained, are designed to help the state prioritize its immediate response efforts.

“The state wants to hear more from communities about the areas that need to be more immediately addressed and where to put much of its immediate focus,” said Wren.

The open house discussion will be at the Dillingham Bingo Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 31, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Contact the author at 907-842-5281.