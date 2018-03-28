Nushagak Cooperative holds 17th annual membership meeting

Annie Fritze (pictured) along with Henry Strub and Steve Noonkesser were elected to three year terms on the Nushagak Cooperative Board of Directors. All were incumbents.
Nushagak Cooperative held its 17th Annual Membership meeting in Dillingham last night (TUE). KDLG’s Avery Lill was there and has more on the board of director elections and the announcement of a hydro-electric project.
Bob Armstrong, Electric Operations Manager, discussed a proposed hydroelectric project on the Nuyakuk River.
The color guard presents the flags of the United States of America and the State of Alaska at the Nushagak Cooperative membership meeting.
Annie Fritze (pictured) along with Henry Strub and Steve Noonkesser were elected to three year terms on the Nushagak Cooperative Board of Directors. All were incumbents.