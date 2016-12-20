New Stuyahok's Blunka Blunka Jr. Wins State Wrestling Title

Blunka Blunka Jr. from New Stuyahok won the 113-pound weight class at the state tournament in Anchorage this weekend.

The 1, 2, and 3 A wrestling state tournament wrapped up over the weekend, and New Stuyahok’s Blunka Blunka Jr took first in the 113-pound bracket. His coach, Justin Gumlickpuk says that he overcame some tough challenges to become champion.

“He lost his grandfather on Thursday, so he had to overcome a lot of things," says Gumlickpuk. "He wrestled really well with some heart, and he accomplished his main goal of the season—to win a state championship.”

Dillingham’s Justin Dye took fifth place in that bracket. Dillingham’s Dillon Chaney took fifth at 138.

Bethel, Homer, and Barrow took first, second, and third as teams; New Stuyahok took 12th; Dillingham took 15th overall.