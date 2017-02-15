New Stu's John Hanson takes third at Kwethluk Sprint

By Adrian Wagner Feb 15, 2017

Paul Larson of Russian Mission takes top honors at annual two day sprint race along the Kuskokwim.

Kwethluk Sprint Race, February 10, 2017.
Credit Mike Williams Sr.

KYUK, Bethel: It was a tight sled dog race at Kwethluk this weekend. Fourteen mushers competed in the forty-mile Kwethluk Sprint Race on Friday. Running 20 miles a day over two days, the top three mushers came in with less than a minute separating each other.

Coming in first was Paul Larson of Russian Mission with a combined time of 2:25:43, collecting $2,000 out of a total race purse of $8,000.

Sprinting close behind was Maurice Andrews of Bethel at 2:26:29, winning $1,500.

Third place went to John Hanson of the Bristol Bay area, with 2:27:10. Hanson arrived in the region before the race and plans to stay in the area over the coming weeks to compete in other village races.