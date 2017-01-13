Mushing, a tradition on the fritz in Bristol Bay

It’s been a few years since communities like Dillingham, New Stuyahok, Ekwok, or Koliganek have been able to host sled dog races, but a few mushers are working to keep alive a tradition that's declining in the region.

Dozens of canines howl in John Hanson Jr.’s dog yard, excited by the sound of a snow machine pulling up to the kennel.

John Hanson Jr. is one of a dwindling number of dog mushers in New Stuyahok, probably the most active mushing community in a region that has watched participation in the tradition dwindle.

“These other mushers are elderly mushers, and they were in it for 40, 50, 60 years or more,” says Hanson. “I don’t see any other young mushers around in the Bristol Bay region getting involved in dog mushing.”

Part of the reason, he says, is dogs are a lot of work. Hanson collects food scraps from neighbors every day. The aroma of fish and moose guts in the steel drum where he cooks the dog’s food is pungent. When there’s snow, he runs the dogs on a sled. When there isn’t, the dogs pull him on a four-wheeler. He says, recently, the lack of good snow has been the other main problem for mushers.

For Hanson, caring for dogs is a full time job. He lives on money from sponsors and dividend checks from the state’s Permanent Fund and the native corporation. But it’s an uncertain income. This year, Hanson has struggled to find sponsors in the area. It’s been a few years since weather has allowed a race in Bristol Bay, and he’s not optimistic that this year will be any better. Without races people and businesses in the area are less interested in sponsoring local mushers.

So he looks to other parts of Alaska, like the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta, to sponsor his team and his travel to their races. He’ll be traveling to the Kuskokwim next week, where he says not only are there plenty of races, but interest is growing.

Local mushers say the sport has been on the decline in Bristol Bay since well before the years of light snow.

Kyle Belleque keeps three old, mushing dogs in Dillingham. His dogs might be 12-years-old, but they still love to pull. As they cut their way through the frosty tundra, he says he feels at home with his dogs, outside of a snow-machine’s bubble of noise and exhaust.

Belleque has run a few races, but he says that he started keeping dogs more for the history of it. He likes the idea that before it was a sport, many families in the area kept dogs as draft animals.

“That’s how they hauled wood. That’s how they went hunting. That’s how they travelled. That’s how they did everything,” says Belleque. “When I was growing up here in the 70s, 80s, and 90s, there were dog yards all over the place.”

Better roads and more snow machines turned dog sledding into more of a hobby than a necessity. Belleque also believes the decline can be attributed to a time in the 70’s when people first began importing dogs for racing.

“They imported all the other things that came with dogs, and among that was disease,” he says. “There were massive die-offs in the villages. Some guys lost their entire genetic line to parvo and distemper.”

And then came the recent years without snow.

“In the last three years it was darn near treacherous. And this year it’s not that bad. Although, I fell in some creeks back here behind the house a couple of weeks ago.”

Belleque has kept dogs for his entire adult life. Despite his love of mushing and his passion for its history, the empty wooden kennels in his dog yard mark show that even he has sold or given away most of his team.

“What happened to mushing? You know, it’s what happens to a lot of old things. They just get replaced,” he says, scratching his dog’s head as it noses his hand. “I think the weather has been kind of the nail in the coffin, at least in Bristol Bay.”

Dog teams might be louder, messier, and more time consuming than snow machines. And you can’t throw tarp on them when the snow melts. But Hanson and Belleque are among a dozen or so hold outs working to keep the tradition alive. If Mother Nature cooperates and Dillingham is able to host their annual race at the Spring Beaver Round-Up, some younger residents could be inspired to step onto sleds of their own.