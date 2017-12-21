Museum Looks For Images Of Alaska Aviation

KYUK, Bethel: Aviation holds bush Alaska together, and the Alaska Aviation Museum wants to present photographs of the state’s aviation facilities from the biggest airport to the tiniest village airstrip in an exhibition called “Tundra Towers.” All it needs is some help from those of us who fly and use cameras.

Starting January 20 - 26, the museum is collecting photos of the state’s airstrips, airports, and control towers. Anyone in the state can send in a 16" x 20" photo to the Alaska Aviation Museum at 4721 Aircraft Dr., Anchorage, AK 99501. In addition to submitting a printed 16” x 20” photo, participants must also fill out a registration form and read the full contest rules, which can be found online at www.alaskaairmuseum.org

Carolyn Russo, an art curator and photographer with the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum in Washington D.C. will choose the photos for the exhibition. Photographers of the shots in the exhibition will receive a pack of day passes to the museum. The photo that wins the contest as “Best of Show” will earn the photographer a $100 Amazon gift card and a copy of Russo’s book, Art of the Airport Tower.

This aviation community art exhibition will open February 12 and run through September 7.

For more information about the Tundra Towers exhibit contact Kelly Gwynn at education@alaskaairmuseum.org, Darian LaTocha at curator@alaskaairmuseum.org, or call 907-248-5325.