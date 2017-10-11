More surge and big seas expected from pair of Bering Sea storms this week

Front from big low pressure system in western Bering expected to send stormy conditions towards the western coast Wednesday and Thursday, and a compact, fast-moving storm on its heels will kick up some strong weather wherever it tracks, says NWS.

More stormy weather is expected in Southwest Alaska Wednesday and Thursday courtesy of a strong low pressure system tracking across the western Bering Sea.

The National Weather Service said hurricane force gusts are possible out near Shemya. As the front pushes east, coastal areas from Goodnews Bay to Kipnuk could see storm surge of 1-3 feet on the afternoon high tide, which are already predicted to be some of the biggest of the year.

"Even if you’re not in that area, the marine waters are going to be pretty rough with the seas coming in from this. They have the whole Bering Sea to pick up some of that fetch and to really pound out some of those seas," said Eddie Zingone, a meteorologist at the NWS office in Anchroage.

Some strong south, southeast winds and about an inch of rain are expected for other parts of Southwest Alaska through Thursday.

NWS is keeping a close eye on a second storm, described as a compact and fast-moving system that will come right on the backside of the first one.

"That is going to have a big impact for where it goes through, but that’s the uncertainty," said Zingone.

"We’ve got a number of spreads on our models, and what we’re looking at, it could come up closer to the northern part of Bristol Bay, [or] south of the Alaska Peninsula. So that’s what we’re watching, and timeframe on that is this weekend, looking for Friday night through Saturday night.”

As of Wednesday, the marine zone forecasts for Bristol Bay and the Alaska Peninsula call for strong southwest winds and seas of 20 to 25 feet on Saturday.

news@kdlg.org or 907-842-5281