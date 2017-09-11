Memorial errected to commemorate Lil' Larry Road in Dillingham

A crowd of about 50 gathered Sunday near the Dillingham Senior Center for the unveiling of a plaque, dedicating Lil’ Larry Rd. to Larry Nunn Jr. Nunn died in a construction accident building the street nearly seven years ago.

The plaque reads, “In 2010, many shed blood, sweat, and tears to give us a safe road to travel. One man lost his life. May he watch over each of us. This road is dedicated in loving memory to the worker who lost his life building this road.”

Those who spoke at the dedication remembered Nunn’s energy, friendship and care for his two daughters.

“My brother was a good man taken too young. He had touched the hearts of many. Even though he is gone, he is not forgotten. His memory lives on in this dedication to him as well as through those who knew him,” said his sister, Kortney LaNeah.

Dinah Backford was one of the community members in attendance.

“I’m so thankful that Dillingham is a tight-knit community and that we can all gather together like this and support each other. That’s so important,” Backford said, with a hand on the shoulder of Nunn’s father, Larry Nunn Sr.

Lil’ Larry Road, which connects HUD housing to downtown Dillingham, was a significant safety improvement on the old roads to HUD.