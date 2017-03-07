Matrona Javier receives honorary dividend

The Bristol Bay Native Corporation celebrated raising 200 million dollars for its shareholders by giving out an honorary dividend check to one of its elders.

Matrona Javier recieved an honorary dividend check for 200 million dollars from the Bristol Bay Native Corporation (BBNC) on Tuesday.

The 200 million represents the amount the corporation has raised for its shareholders since its inception in 1972. Historiclaly the BBNC has paid out 35% of its net earnings to its shareholders.

Contact the author at lawrence@kdlg.org or 907-842-5281