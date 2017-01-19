Man wanted in connection with Dillingham gun thefts arrested in Anchorage

Anchorage Police served $10,000 arrest warrant and took Reece Johnson, 22, under arrest Wednesday at Merrill Field as he tried to board a flight to Ekwok.

KDLG: Dillingham Police announced that a 22-year-old man wanted on felony theft charges for his alleged role in stealing a number of firearms last fall has been taken into custody.

Reece Johnson of Dillingham was picked up Wednesday by Anchorage Police after he attempted to board a flight from Merrill Field to Ekwok. According to DPD, Johnson did not have identification, and had tried unsuccessfully to "modify his appearance from the 'wanted' posters" that had been forwarded to all regional airlines.

Johnson was among five men, two under the age of 18, that police say were involved in the theft of more than a dozen guns from a house last fall. The owner was away from town for work. Some but not all of the guns were recovered and returned to the owner.

The other four men, including two juveniles, were charged following the investigation. A court issued a $10,000 arrest warrant for Johnson, who DPD believed was hiding out in Anchorage to avoid arrest.

Dillingham Police say the local state trooper post helped coordinate with Anchorage authorities to bring Johnson into custody.