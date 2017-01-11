Man on the lam in New Stu

Authorities asking the public's help in locating Devin Andrew, 19, who escaped the custody of village police officers are he was arrested following a domestic violence incident Wednesday.

KDLG: State troopers and local law enforcement in New Stuyahok are looking for a man who escaped from custody there Wednesday.

Devin Andrew, 19, allegedly busted the lock in his holding cell and escaped the custody of village police officers. He had been arrested earlier in the day on domestic violence charges, and state troopers say he has a history of physical violence.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 19-year-old Devin Andrew of New Stuyahok is asked to call state troopers at the Dillingham post at 907-842-5641.