Man dies in Perryville following ATV accident

Arnold Kalmakoff, 45, passed away two days after an ATV accident, according to state troopers.

KLDG: State troopers reported an unexpected death in the village of Perryville Sunday.

Arnold Kalmakoff, 45, was found unresponsive Sunday morning and was pronounced dead by local medical staff an hour later.

According to a state trooper press release, Kalmakoff was involved in an alcohol-related ATV accident two days prior, but had refused medical treatment. The accident had not been reported to law enforcement.

Troopers did not identify a cause of death or specify the nature of injuries sustained in the crash.