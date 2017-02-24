Longtime Dillingham doctor reflects on career and working in the hospital where she was born

Dr. Barbara Riley grew up in Dillingham. Now she works at the Kanakanak Hospital as a family practice physician.

Dr. Barbara Riley was born at the Kanakanak Hospital in the 1950s. She returned to work there as a family practice doctor 30 years later. She became the first person from Dillingham to become a family practice physician and the first Alaskan Native to be appointed to medical staff at Kanakanak. She spoke with KDLG’s Avery Lill about how her journey to become a doctor and about the changes she has seen at the hospital through the years.

