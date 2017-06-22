Library gets renovations, additional assistant position

The Dillingham Library underwent renovations this spring. The City Council also recently reinstated the library assistant position to the budget.

The Dillingham Library underwent a makeover in the past few weeks. They also saw the library assistant position be reinstated in the 2018 city budget. KDLG’s Allison Mollenkamp made a visit to the newly renovated library and has this report.

Allison Mollenkamp reports.

The Dillingham Library has seen a few updates in recent years. A few years ago library staff painted and reorganized the inside of the library to create more space for children’s programs. This time, the renovations were external. Librarian Sonja Marx says she appreciates the update.

“Now with the new roof on the outside, and the new siding and windows, not only has it made it more energy efficient, but, you know, it’s more beautiful and the landscaping that volunteers have provided their time, and energy, and money to beautify the outside, it’s amazing what this community does.”

The renovations were funded through a state legislative grant for just under $85,000. In addition to siding and windows, that money helped with insulation and the heating system. The roof repairs fixed leak and condensation problems.

The city also recently restored the 20-hour library position to the library budget. Marx says her 20-hour position and the two 14-hour aide positions weren’t enough to keep the library going, but outside organizations were able to help.

“We had a part-time middle/high school librarian along with some funding. And thanks to BBEDC we had, we’ve had a part-time seasonal assistant and a youth library aide intern for the busy summer. You know, without this outside help our library could not function.”

In fact, even with that help the library had to reduce its hours to 30 without the second 20-hour position. Marx says even with the position added back they likely won’t be able to manage 40 hours.

“We were actually stressed as it was. In order to have the doors open to the public for 40 hours a week we couldn’t take a lunch break, we couldn’t, you know, run errands for the library, pick up books at the post-office or whatever.”

The library is considering upping their hours to 36 per week.

Under the current schedule, the library opens early on Wednesdays. In the summer, those extra hours allow for the summer reading program, which rewards kids for reading and provides craft and reading activities on Wednesday mornings. That program is also encouraged by the state government, Marx says.

“It’s a state sponsored activity that they provide the theme for us and along with that there’s a manual for all ages from pre-school age to elementary age, teenagers and even adults.”

Marx is able to fund the program through a grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

