At least one vessel sunk and three beached after strong overnight sockeye run in Nushagak and Egegik

What seems to be a strong push of sockeye in the Nushagak and Egegik districts last night left some boats struggling to deal with large catches last night and early this morning.

While this morning’s catch won’t be tallied until Tuesday, anecdotal reports are that the overnight hours in the Nushagak and Egegik were very productive.

In the Nushagak, at least one drift boat sank overnight, apparently after deck-loading too many fish. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the “N-11” capsized near Flounder Flat. Good Samaritan vessel, F/V Run Out, recovered all four crewmembers safely.

After 2 a.m. this morning, the F/V Bunchie began taking on water just below Ekuk. Good Samaritan vessel Anne Louise took the Bunchie’s four crew members aboard and towed the Bunchie to the beach.

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game reports that at least three other vessels were beached, likely to prevent boats from sinking under the weight of too many fish. Those vessels include the Ketok on Ekuk beach and the Ora near Clarks Point.

One local processor in the Nushagak had to stop buying fish before the period closed.

