Lake Clark National Park opens first public use cabin

Lake Clark National Park is opening the Woodward Cabin near Priest Rock for public use.

On July 1st, Lake Clark National Park will open its first public use cabin. The Woodward Cabin, as it’s called, was built in the mid-1970s by Allen Woodward as a place to spend the summer.

Megan Richotte is the Chief of Interpretation for Lake Clark National Park. She says the cabin is well-located for recreation.

“It’s a beautiful log cabin with a picture window of Lake Clark and the mountains. Priest Rock is an iconic, towering rock on the shoreline of Lake Clark. It’s a beautiful place to walk on the beach, paddle kayaks, to spend the night.”

The cabin is only accessible by plane or boat. Boats can be rented at Port Alsworth. Up to six people can stay in the cabin, which has no running water or electricity.

National Park staff hope to eventually open two more public use cabins in the park, but restorations will be required before then.