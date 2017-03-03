Justin Forbes found six days after escape from Togiak jail

Justin Forbes has been on the lam since Saturday night, when he escaped from the Togiak jail. Alaska State Troopers found him hiding in a crawl space in a victim's bedroom today.

The 27-year-old escaped from the Togiak jail on Saturday night. He was being held on four counts of domestic violence, assault and two counts of weapons misconduct.

Forbes has a lengthy criminal record, mainly for assaultive behavior. He was also convicted of escape in 2008