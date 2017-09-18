Incumbents largely unchallenged in upcoming municipal elections

Write-in candidates still welcome to register for most races, but deadlines vary. Municipal elections held Tuesday, Oct. 3, or done by mail in the Lake and Peninsula Borough.

KDLG: Running for local office in Dillingham, Bristol Bay and the Lake and Peninsula Borough seems out of fashion lately. The ballots for the Oct. 3 elections have mostly incumbents’ names on them, and most of the races are uncontested.

For the Bristol Bay assembly, Russel Phelps is running unopposed for another three year term. Former Bristol Bay mayor Daniel O’Hara is going unchallenged in the mayoral race, as incumbent Karl Anderson, who defeated O’Hara three years, did not put his hat back in the ring.

The Bristol Bay school board has two seats up for election, with incumbents Yvonne Phelps and Rebecca Hamon both seeking another term. Karen Pulice will challenge, and voters will be asked to cast for two of the three names on the ballot.

Write-ins candidates are welcome, but need to register with the clerk five calendar days before the election to be eligible.

Dillingham’s municipal ballot has little in the way of political intrigue. For the council, incumbent Curt Armstrong is running unopposed for reelection, and Aksel Buholm is running unopposed for the seat being vacated by Misty Savo.

For the school board, Emily Hulett and Kim Williams are running for Seat A, Patty Buholm is running unopposed for Seat C, and there is no candidate for Seat B.

Write-in candidates for Dillingham’s election can file their intent through October 2.

Dillingham voter registration for this election ended on September 3, but voters can register for future elections anytime during normal business hours at City Hall. Absentee voting in person will be available between September 18 and October 2.

The Lake and Peninsula Borough mailed out its ballot to eligible voters on Sept. 12.

Randy Alvarez from Igiugig and Alvin Pedersen from Chignik Lagoon are each running unopposed for reelection to the borough assembly.

The Lake and Pen school board has a few competitive races. Shannon Johnson-Nanalook is running for reelection to seat A, and is being challenged by Margie Olympic. Glen Alsworth, Jr., and Chasity Anelon are both running for Seat C on the board, and Sue Evanoff is running unopposed for reelection to Seat D.

The election will also be held Oct. 3, but voting is done by mail.

