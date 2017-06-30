Impaired driver slams into parked truck Friday, given Narcan by responders

A Ford being driven "erratically" in downtown Dillingham Friday morning came to an abrupt stop against another truck. The driver, who appeared to be overdosing on opiates, was given Narcan by police. No one else was injured.

KDLG: A blue Ford pickup truck driven dangerously in downtown Dillingham slammed into a parked truck Friday morning. Police, troopers, and volunteer fire and EMS responded.

A 27-year-old "highly impaired" woman was behind the wheel.

First responders gave her a dose of Narcan, which can reverse the effects of opiate overdose. Police say she was unconscious and appeared to be suffering from an overdose, and there was fresh drug paraphernalia present in the truck.

The woman regained consciousness after the Narcan was given, and she was taken to the hospital. As part of the State of Alaska’s Project Hope program, all Dillingham police officers and state troopers were trained in how and when to use Narcan.

Law enforcement is continuing their investigation, and are seeking a warrant to impound the truck and search it for evidence. Neither of the town’s two judges are working this week.

No one else was injured in the accident.

news@kdlg.org or 907.842.5281