Happy Holidays from KDLG!

This year, our Christmas Day schedule is FULL of merriment and cheer! Let KDLG provide the soundtrack to your Christmas Day celebrations.

(8AM - 9AM) Welcome Christmas

From American Public Media, a perennial Christmas favorite from VocalEssence, one of the world's premier choral groups. Join host John Birge for an hour of traditional carols and new discoveries.

(9AM - 10AM) A Chanticleer Christmas

The Grammy Award-winning vocal ensemble Chanticleer presents its oldest and best-loved tradition with by touring the San Francisco Bay Area with A Chanticleer Christmas December 10th and 23rd. The program, both peaceful and joyous, tells the Christmas story in music from Gregorian Chant to our day, featuring many familiar and beloved songs. Featuring all sorts of pieces from Candle-lit Gregorian chants to music by Morales, Gonzalez, Victoria, Poulenc, Sweelinck, and traditional carols, gospel and spirituals.

(10AM - 11AM) Student Christmas Stories

For this hour we bring you dramatic readings of some favorite Christmas stories, as well as new renditions of classic carols. All courtesy of Dillingham Elementary students.

(11AM - 1PM) St. Olaf Christmas Festival

The elite St. Olaf Choir is considered a pioneer in America’s a capella choral tradition, and for more than 100 years St. Olaf College, a small Lutheran college in Northfield, Minnesota, has held a Christmas musical festival that is known and loved around the world.

(1PM - 2PM) The Bay Whalin' Hour

A special Holiday Edition. Produced by Wendy Hladick every week from her home studio for Alaska public radio listeners. There's a whale wide world of music out there and you can catch some of the best in contemporary jazz, singer/songwriter music, new discoveries, and hometown talent on the Bay Whalin' Hour. Expect funky jazz and thought-provoking singer-songwriters, from well-known artists to new upstarts.

(2PM - 3PM) Every Little Thing

The Beatles radio show “Every Little Thing” is a one-hour weekly program that encompasses all the works of the Beatles’ group and solo-careers. This show includes one of the earliest covers of a Beatles song, one of Roy Orbison’s sons talks about Roy’s time with the Beatles and Traveling Wilburys, plus a positive set of songs from the Fabs group and solo-catalogue!

(3PM - 4PM) Student Christmas Show

For the afternoon, two of KDLG's own broadcasting class students bring you their own holiday mix. Join Logan and Sadie for a blend of old classics by the likes of Johnny Cash and Bob Dylan, as well as some lesser-known festive bops by bands such as Barenaked Ladies, No Doubt, and even John Legend with Stephen Colbert.

(6PM - 7PM) All Songs Considered

In this Christmas special, co-host Robin Hilton isn't feeling the holiday spirit, at least not as much as fellow host, Bob Boilen is. When Robin decides to skip out on recording this year's Christmas Special, it turns out Bob has other plans for him. Featuring music from George Winston, The Oh Hellos, Japanese Breakfast and more.

(7PM - 9PM) World Café

In the words of host Talia Schlanger, "We made a playlist, we checked it twice. Some tunes are naughty, most tunes are nice. The Staple Singers will make you feel merry plus Darlene love and a little Chuck Berry. I can promise you great holiday cheer, for a merry Christmas and a musical new year."

(9PM - 10PM) The Appetizer Christmas Show

The Appetizer is just what the title says: it's a taste of music from across the spectrum of flavors. Nearly every genre of music is sampled on the hour-long show. It's the holiday season, and this time host D. Grant Smith is celebrating with some original Christmas and holiday music from indie acts like Matthew Mayfield, Over The Rhine, The Killers, Miranda Dodgson and more. Celebrate with us!

(10PM - 11PM) The Many Moods of Ben Vaughn

An hour-long eclectic mix of music featuring rock, blues, jazz, folk, soul, R&B, country, bossanova, movie soundtracks, easy listening and more, all peppered with Ben Vaughn's twisted musicological slant. On this Christmas Party Edition: Arthur Lyman, Merle Haggard, Chuck Berry, Dean Martin and more!

(11PM - 12AM) An Afro Blue Christmas

From NPR, Afro Blue delights with fresh, thoughtful arrangements of Christmas favorites, from a rollicking "Angels We Have Heard On High" to a sublime, weighty "Silent Night." Also on the bill, a few lesser-known holiday numbers, such as director Connaitre Miller's original piece "That Is Love," which offers a meditation on the meaning of the holiday season.

As a further treat, Afro Blue is joined by jazz master and Howard University professor Cyrus Chestnut on piano, along with Eliot Seppa on bass and Carroll Dashiell III on drums.