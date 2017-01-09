Guard rail catches truck above Squaw Creek Saturday

No injuries, no citations in single vehicle accident Saturday in Dillingham.

KDLG: A single vehicle accident Saturday afternoon on Aleknagik Lake Road near Bea Avenue caught the attention of many passersby.

A black pickup truck was hung up on the guard rail over the south fork of Squaw Creek, held just barely from descending down the hill into the creek, according to DPD.

Police say a sixteen-year-old and her six-year-old sister were the only two occupants in the truck, and neither were harmed in the accident. The driver said she lost traction on the slippery surface while driving to town and crashed into the guard rail. No citations were issued.