GCI connects Norton Sound villages to TERRA network

GCI plans to connect 84 western Alaska communities to the TERRA network by the end of the year.

Last week GCI announced that it finished connecting schools and health clinics in Elim, Golivin, and White Mountain to its TERRA network. This will provide these areas with secure high speed internet.

Heather Handyside is the Senior Director of Corporate Communications for GCI. She says building the network wasn’t easy.

“It’s a hybrid fiber and microwave network. And the reason that it’s not just a fiber network is because a lot of the land we would need to cross is either state or federal land and it’s protected.”

To bridge the gaps between the fiber portions of the Network, GCI built mountaintop repeaters to carry the signal. Handyside says these come with their own challenges.

“Continuing to maintain it is a challenge as well. I mean these are all mountaintop repeaters with no road access. And so they are powered by diesel generators and so we have to fly in hundreds of gallons of diesel every year to make sure that they operate.”

Secure high speed connections allow hospitals to meet HIPPA requirements while conferencing with specialists in hub areas such as Anchorage and Seattle.

The TERRA project was started in 2009 as a joint private and public venture. The federal government gave an initial fifty million dollar [$50 million] grant to fund the program and GCI has spent over two hundred fifty million dollars [$250 million] since then.

GCI plans to connect 84 western Alaska communities, including Koyuk and St. Michael, to the network by the end of the year.