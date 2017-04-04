Related Program: 
Fresh Vs. Frozen: Wendy's And McDonald's Battle It Out

  This image provided by McDonald's Corporation shows a Quarter Pounder burger. McDonald's says it will swap frozen beef patties for fresh ones in its Quarter Pounder burgers by sometime in 2018 at most of its U.S. locations. (Courtesy of McDonald's Corporation via AP)
Major U.S. fast food companies like McDonald’s are facing increasing competitive pressure from smaller chains like Five Guys and Shake Shack.

One thing that sets some of the smaller guys apart: Using fresh, not frozen, beef in their burgers — a claim Wendy’s also makes. McDonald’s has announced that by mid-2018, some of its burgers will be made from fresh meat.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Sam Oches (@SamQSR), editorial director of Food News Media, which publishes QSR Magazine.

