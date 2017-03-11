Fresh Air Weekend: Samantha Bee; 'Personal Shopper'; Novelist Mohsin Hamid

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Samantha Bee On Trump's Win: 'I Could Feel This Seismic Shift': For Bee and her Full Frontal co-creator, Trump's election meant doubling down on their White House coverage, much to their chagrin. "There were so many other things we wanted to cover," she says.

Paranormal Activity Meets Profound Grief In 'Personal Shopper': Olivier Assayas' chilling new film features Kristen Stewart as a medium who is trying to contact her dead twin. Critic Justin Chang calls it "moody, baffling and altogether entrancing."

From Refugees To Politics, Mohsin Hamid Writes The Change He Wants To See: "All of us who are writers are doing something that actually matters," Hamid says. His latest novel, Exit West, follows a couple who have to decide whether to flee their homeland.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

