Fresh Air Weekend: Revisiting The Donner Party; 'Okja'; Reporting On Extremist Groups

'What Would You Do?' Author Wants To Stop Sensationalizing The Donner Party: In The Best Land Under Heaven, Michael Wallis chronicles the saga of a band of pioneers who resorted to cannibalism after getting stranded en route West. He says "there's so much more" to the story.

In Ambitious 'Okja,' A Teen Attempts To Save Her Super Pig From Slaughter: You'll root for 13-year-old Mija at every step of this new Netflix film. And Okja, the huge, genetically modified pig, is among the most touching and realistic computer-generated characters ever made.

Journalist Ventured 'Behind The Lines Of Jihad' To Interview The World's Most Wanted: Washington Post correspondent Souad Mekhennet has risked kidnapping and imprisonment to report on extremist groups, such as ISIS and the Taliban. Her new memoir is I Was Told to Come Alone.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

