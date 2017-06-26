Former Dillingham resident, Jim Jones, dies at 64

Jones worked at Mesalands Community College in New Mexico. While in Dillingham, he served on the SAFE board of directors and worked for the UAF Bristol Bay Campus.

Former Dillingham resident, Jim Jones, died Sunday of a heart attack. He was 64 years old.

In 2002 Jones was hired as the manager of campus operations for the University of Alaska Fairbanks Bristol Bay Campus. Debi McLean, the campus director, worked with Jones for more than a decade.

“Jim Jones was the first person I hired when I accepted the director position in July of 2002, and he was a wonderful person to work with. He really got us lined out as far as technology here at the Bristol Bay Campus. He’s going to be missed,” says McLean.

Jones also served on the SAFE board of directors for nine years. He was board president from 2011 to 2014.

“Jim was very committed to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault around Bristol Bay,” says Marilyn Casteel, SAFE executive director. “He worked very, very hard for SAFE. He was very supportive of this organization. Our deepest condolences go out to Jim Jones’ family.”

Jones moved to Tucumcari, New Mexico several years ago. There he worked as the director of institutional technology at Mesalands Community College.

Contact the author at avery@kdlg.org or 907-842-5281.