Fisheries biologist, Mark Lisac, is retiring after 32 years with the Togiak National Wildlife Refuge.

The Togiak National Wildlife Refuge is nestled on 4.7 million acres between the Kuskokwim Bay and Bristol Bay. It was founded in 1980. Dillingham’s Mark Lisac started work there shortly afterward. He retired last week after 32 years as the refuge’s fisheries biologist. KDLG’s Avery Lill sat down to talk with him about his time at the refuge and about what he’s up to next.