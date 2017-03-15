Federal Reserve Raises Short-Term Interest Rates

The Federal Reserve raised short-term interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point, a widely expected move.

The central bank also indicated that most of its voting members continue to forecast two more rate increases will occur this year.

Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with Michael Regan (@Reganonymous) of Bloomberg News about the impact of Wednesday’s decision.

Editor’s Note: The audio atop this post will be updated.

With reporting from The Associated Press

