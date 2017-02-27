At-fault driver fled after Sunday evening collision, says DPD

No major injuries reported, but driver blamed for crash quickly fled the scene. DPD is investigating.

KDLG: Dillingham Police are looking for the driver who caused a two car crash near Windmill Hill Sunday night. The at-fault driver who crashed into the red Toyota Tacoma pickup fled the scene. An investigation is underway. No serious injuries were reported.

Police also say they have arrested a man who allegedly burglarized a downtown house and the liquor store early Monday morning. A case of Carolans Irish Cream whiskey was reported stolen.

An officer noticed the break-in on his rounds tracked down the suspect, 19-year-old Nick Sharp of Dillingham. A witness found Sharp with a bottle of the Irish Cream in hand, as well as a pillow case stuffed full of gaming consoles he allegedly stole from a nearby house.

He gave the officer some trouble during his arrest.