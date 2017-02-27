At-fault driver fled after Sunday evening collision, says DPD

By 38 minutes ago

No major injuries reported, but driver blamed for crash quickly fled the scene. DPD is investigating.

This Tacoma was crashed into Sunday evening near Windmill Hill. The driver was not seriously injured. The at fault driver of another vehicle fled the scene.
Credit KDLG

KDLG:  Dillingham Police are looking for the driver who caused a two car crash near Windmill Hill Sunday night. The at-fault driver who crashed into the red Toyota Tacoma pickup fled the scene. An investigation is underway. No serious injuries were reported.

Police also say they have arrested a man who allegedly burglarized a downtown house and the liquor store early Monday morning. A case of Carolans Irish Cream whiskey was reported stolen.

An officer noticed the break-in on his rounds tracked down the suspect, 19-year-old Nick Sharp of Dillingham. A witness found Sharp with a bottle of the Irish Cream in hand, as well as a pillow case stuffed full of gaming consoles he allegedly stole from a nearby house.

He gave the officer some trouble during his arrest.