Fate Of Chesapeake Bay Cleanup Unclear Under Trump

By editor 2 hours ago
  • The Chesapeake Bay Bridge can be seen from the beach at Sandy Point State Park, on March 17, 2017 in Skidmore, Md. Under President Trump's 2018 budget proposal, federal funding for the Chesapeake Bay Program that focuses on reducing pollution in the bay would be eliminated. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
President Obama called the Chesapeake Bay a “national treasure.” In a 2009 executive order, he helped launch a massive cleanup effort orchestrated by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Now that restoration, and others like it around the country, are in limbo because President Trump’s budget blueprint would eliminate funding for the Chesapeake and other regional cleanup programs.

Jacob Fenston (@JacobFenston) from Here & Now contributor WAMU takes a look at what may be ahead for the nation’s largest estuary.

