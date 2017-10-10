Fall Fish and Feast this Saturday at Bear Trail Lodge

Annual wine and dine gathering raises tens of thousands of dollars to support Bristol Bay School activities through the rest of the year.

Monica Waring reports ...

This Saturday the Bear Trail Lodge in King Salmon will host the annual Fall Fish and Feast to benefit the Bristol Bay Borough School Activities Fund.

The event, now in its fifth year, has had increasing success, according to Bear Trail Lodge owner Nanci Morris Lyon.

“Our first year, we were able to raise just under $20,000 and last year we raised just under $50,000, so not bad for an evening’s work."

The October 21 fundraiser includes a gourmet dinner and wine pairing featuring sommelier Chad Culley of Crushed Wine Bistro and Cellar and chef Brie of Bridge Seafood in Anchorage. Craft beers from Alaskan breweries have been donated for the cause, and PenAir will provide flights from Anchorage for the event.

The evening's entertainment includes a silent auction, door prizes and an exhibit of local art.

“I think the opportunity is great because it serves two purposes," said Morris Lyon. "It obviously raises funds for the kids to be able to do a lot more, but it also gives the community an opportunity to get out and get together and enjoy each other’s company. It’s something to look forward to every year, like Christmas, only different.”

Reservations are required and seats are limited. Tickets to the annual Fall Fish and Feast can be purchased through Bear Trail Lodge or the Bristol Bay Borough School.

Monica Waring is a freelance reporter living in Naknek. Contact her through news@kdlg.org or 907.842.5281.