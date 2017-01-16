Drug and Opioid Task Force to be formed by five partnering regional organizations

KDLG: A partnership of five Bristol Bay regional organizations announced it is forming a task force to address what it calls the "increasing presence of illicit drugs and drug use."

The Drug and Opioid Task Force will work with health professionals, law enforcement, and local community members and organizations to identify solutions to the ongoing issue.

The Bristol Bay Partnership is made of the Bristol Bay Area Health Corporation, Bristol Bay Economic Development Corporation, Bristol Bay Housing Authority, Bristol Bay Native Association, and the Bristol Bay Native Corporation.

The Partnership says its first step will be to identify task force members over the next few months.