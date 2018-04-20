Dillingham students perform 'Peter Pan'

The Dillingham City School is performing the musical 'Peter Pan' on Saturday, April 21 at 6 p.m and Sunday, April 22 at 3 p.m. in the elementary school gym.

'Peter Pan' is the story of the Darling children's journey to Neverland, a place where children never grow up. Scottish author J.M. Barrie first published the play in 1904. The musical adaptation premiered on Broadway in 1954, with music by Mark Charlap and Jule Styne. This weekend, the Dillingham City School will perform the musical, depicting the anxieties of growing up in a fantastical adventure. On a visit to one of the rehearsals, KDLG heard from some of the young thespians about acting, singing, and stage fright.