Dillingham middle schoolers try their hands at everything from coding to first aid to ornithology during a week designed to give them a broader picture of available careers and hobbies.

It’s Middle School Exploratory Week in Dillingham. Students have put away their Math and English books for a week. Instead they’ve been taking crash courses in healthy eating, coding, ornithology, storytelling, marine safety, art, and first aid. KDLG’s Avery Lill has the story.