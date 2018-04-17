Dillingham holds second annual March for Science

Dillingham's March for Science aimed to show the importance of science in the community.

Despite gray, chilly weather, about thirty people turned out for Dillingham’s 2018 March for Science with signs and earth-patterned balloons. Their goal was to show the importance of science in everything from daily life to policy making.

“We need to realize that science and the data collected from science is the best way to develop policy,” said Todd Radenbaugh, a professor of environmental science at UAF Bristol Bay. “We’re not doing that so much anymore. And I think we’re making poorer and poorer decisions.”

The March for Science is a global movement that began in 2017. Dillingham’s lead organizer, Deven Lisac, wanted to draw attention to scientific issues of local importance.

“We need to used evidence-based science to make decisions on how to manage our fisheries resources that we’re really kind of dependent on here in Dillingham, to how we harvest caribou and moose and everything that is here,” said Lisac.

The marchers were determined to show that for Bristol Bay, the consequences of ignoring science could be immediate and tangible.