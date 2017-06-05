Dillingham holds 29th annual Blessing of the Fleet

Dillingham turned out on Sunday to remember those who have lost their lives fishing and to pray for the coming season.

Blessing of the Fleet is a centuries-old tradition. Around the world, communities gather before the fishing season to remember those who have died in the fishing industry and to pray for the coming season. The sun shone bright on the harbor and on all gathered to pray for those who fish in Bristol Bay during Dillingham's 29th annual memorial. KDLG’s Avery Lill was in attendance and has this report.

Priscilla Skrade, author of "We Ask Your Blessings," discusses the back story of the song, sung here by Teresa Duncan ... this piece aired on last week's Bristol Bay and Beyond.

