Dillingham council votes unanimously to appeal LBC ruling

On Thursday the Dillingham city council voted unanimously to send a letter to President Trump spelling out its protest to the Pebble Mine. It was announced that a controversial plan to build a new liquor store has been rescinded by the license owner. And all council members voted to appeal the recent Local Boundary Commission decision denying the city’s annexation.

