Coast Guard called in for Togiak medevac

KDLG: The US Coast Guard was called to medevac a crash victim from Togiak this weekend.

State troopers confirmed that 58-year-old man was involved in a snow machine accident Saturday, and weather conditions prevented a local air medevac service from responding out of Dillingham.

Togiak Village Police say the man was testing a snow machine on a nearby trail, and a truck following behind him collided when the snow machine stopped abruptly.

State troopers said the injuries did not appear to be life threatening, but the man was medevaced on for further care in Anchorage.