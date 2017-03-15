From Car Keys To A Loved One, Learning Lessons From Loss

Writer Kathryn Schulz (@kathrynschulz) lost her car keys. Then her house keys. Then she left her shirt in a café, retrieved it, and left her wallet behind. She found it, and later left it at a bike shop, where she bought a lock, which she lost the next day. And then, she lost her father.

In her new essay in The New Yorker, Schulz writes about loss, the way we process it and the lessons it eventually teaches us. She joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to talk about the essay, “Losing Streak.”