Brooks Camp seeks community input for this year's bear pin

Bristol Bay artists and creative people are being asked to designed the 2017 bear pin. The popular souvenirs are rewarded to Brooks Camp visitors upon completion of bear etiquette training.

Bear pins are given out by rangers at Brooks Camp upon completion of a mandatory bear etiquette training course, often called bear school.

The short course features a video presentation and a ranger discussion about the correct behavior when observing and encountering bears around the popular tourist spot.

Katmai National Park Chief of Interpretation Cathy Bell says she is looking forward to seeing what the community comes up with.

"I have been so impressed in the few months that I have been here with the creativity and positive energy of the community," she says. "I am really looking forward to seeing what some local artists and creative people come up with for this year's bear pin design."

The pins have become popular souvenirs with more than 10,000 visitors earning their pins last summer alone.

Bell says along with being a neat collectible, the pins perform a valuable service.

"Anyone who is wearing one is readily identifiable to all the rangers present as having gone through this bear orientation," she says. "It prompts them to remember what they learned during bear etiquette training. "

The contest is open to residents around Bristol Bay and closes at 4 pm on April 7. Those living in King Salmon, Naknek, or South Naknek can drop their designs off at the park visitor center. Other entrants can send them by mail or email them in PDF format.

Reach the author at lawrence@kdlg.org or 907.842.5281.