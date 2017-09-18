Bristol Bay's huge year yields ex-vessel value of at least $214.6 million

ADF&G's Bristol Bay salmon season summary highlights the incredible year 2017 proved to be: 56.5 million total inshore run was 2nd biggest in 20 years, all rivers met or beat escapement goals, and value (without chilling, floating, bleeding bonuses added in) is nearly double the 20 year average.

The state has published its summary of Bristol Bay’s 2017 salmon season, highlighting again what an unexpectedly good year it proved to be. KDLG’s Dave Bendinger has more.

Read the full report at the ADF&G website here.