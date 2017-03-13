Bristol Bay Lady Angels head into state tournament as #1 seed

The Bristol Bay Lady Angels look to improve upon their 2nd place showing in last year's state tournament.

Head coach Heath Lyon is optimistic about his team's chances, but says there will be some good competition throughout the tournament.

"I havent' seen Nenana or Point Hope play yet," Lyon says. "I am assuming they were solid last year. I think they played in the third place game (last year), so they are going to be good teams."

The regionals took place last weekend with the Lady Angels and Dillingham Wolverines taking home 1st and 2nd place for the girls. On the boy's side, the Unalaska Raiders claimed the region championship with Bristol Bay defeating Dillingham, 56-41, to take home 2nd place.

After finishing 2nd in last year's state tournament, the Lady Angels won't be catching anybody by surprise this year.

Given a choice, Lyon says he would prefer not to be the favorite.

"I'd rather be the underdog, you dont' get the pressure you might say. Whenever you're the one seed you get everybody's best game."

The action gets under way this Thursday at 8 am with the Bristol Bay boys taking on Unalaska. Over on the girls side, top seeded Bristol Bay tips off at 11am against Chevak and the Dillingham Lady Wolverines take on Nenana at 8pm.

All games will be held at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage with the title games on Saturday.

