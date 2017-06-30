Bristol Bay Fisheries Report: June 30, 2017

A lull in the action as catch and escapement dampens down a bit. When will Ugashik see some fish show up, or are they finding nets in Outer Port Heiden? Tim Sands joins to discuss possibly opening an optional Wood River fishery for west side set netters who are behind on the allocation. Plus, Naknek Kvichak drifters weigh in on the waiting game, and a tour of the newest Bristol Bay floating processor coming to life this summer in Sitka.

The total run is 7.7 million, after kind of a puny Thursday. The Bay-wide catch was just 264,000, and the total counted escapement was 122,000. The Nushagak catch at 101,000 is just a tenth of its record-setting harvest a few days ago. Tonight, area manager Tim Sands talks over the sudden slowdown, plus his likely opening of the Wood River Special Harvest Area, perhaps to set netters, perhaps by Sunday. Some Naknek-Kvichak fishermen tell us about the hurry up and wait happening there again this year (was the early run destroyed years ago, as one skipper posits?), and we get a tour of a new floating processor being built out of an old vessel in Sitka that should hopefully be buying and chilling Bristol Bay catch next season.

KDLG's Dave Bendinger hosts the BBFR for June 30. Listen here ...

