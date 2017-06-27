Bristol Bay Fisheries Report: June 27, 2017

Nushagak fleet lands a million sockeye Monday, maybe the largest single day catch in the district's history? Naknek-Kvichak gets an unexpected opener, and it's a little slow elsewhere. Plus FRI's Dr. Curry Cunningham helps break down what the run looks like so far.

The Nushagak fleet posts a million sockeye day Monday, and escapement is doing just fine (except for the kings) on the west side. The Bay-wide catch (through June 26) is now 4 million sockeye, and the total run over 6 million. That's a pretty quick start, UW FRI's Dr. Curry Cunningham says on tonight's show. We have his analysis, an update from ADF&G's Tim Sands on giving the drift fleet some down time, and a brief glimpse into the first hour of the unexpected opener this afternoon in Naknek.

KDLG's Dave Bendinger hosts the BBFR for June 27. Listen here ...

