Bristol Bay Fisheries Report: June 26, 2017

Reports of yuuuge catches in the Nusaghak, where the total run is past 3 million. Some past 100k pounds already? The Naknek-Kvichak hasn't recorded 60,000 total fish yet, but there are some signs of life. Travis Ellison joins, plus reaction from the westside, and a rundown of the day's numbers.

Catch this program nightly at 6 p.m., 10 p.m., and 2 a.m. on AM 670, and online at KDLG.org. (With early broadcasts Saturday and Sunday at 1:30 p.m.)

The Bristol Bay total run is now 4.7 million through Sunday, with another 737,000 sockeye recorded as harvest on a busy day everywhere but Naknek-Kvichak. The Nushagak and Wood Rivers have both met their escapement goals, and the fleet in the district (those who didn't anchor through a temporary lull) had another big day Monday afternoon, after posting 415,000 Sunday. "Off to my best start ever," said Eric Olsen on the F/V Aventura. Will that Nushagak red surge keep going towards a bigger than forecast return, or is it just early? Will Naknek Kvichak catch up soon?

KDLG's Dave Bendinger hosts the June 26 BBFR. Listen here ...

Catch this program nightly at 6 p.m., 10 p.m., and 2 a.m. on AM 670, and online at KDLG.org. (With early broadcasts Saturday and Sunday at 1:30 p.m.)

Letters from home to your friends and family in the Bay this summer? Email us at fish@kdlg.org or dave@kdlg.org, or call 907-842-5281.

Have feedback, suggestions of something you'd like to hear? ReachAvery Lill / Nick Ciolino / Allison Mollenkamp / or Caitlin Tan (in Naknek)