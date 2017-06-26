Bristol Bay Fisheries Report: June 26, 2017

Reports of yuuuge catches in the Nusaghak, where the total run is past 3 million. Some past 100k pounds already? The Naknek-Kvichak hasn't recorded 60,000 total fish yet, but there are some signs of life. Travis Ellison joins, plus reaction from the westside, and a rundown of the day's numbers.
Catch this program nightly at 6 p.m., 10 p.m., and 2 a.m. on AM 670, and online at KDLG.org. (With early broadcasts Saturday and Sunday at 1:30 p.m.)
The Bristol Bay total run is now 4.7 million through Sunday, with another 737,000 sockeye recorded as harvest on a busy day everywhere but Naknek-Kvichak. The Nushagak and Wood Rivers have both met their escapement goals, and the fleet in the district (those who didn't anchor through a temporary lull) had another big day Monday afternoon, after posting 415,000 Sunday. "Off to my best start ever," said Eric Olsen on the F/V Aventura. Will that Nushagak red surge keep going towards a bigger than forecast return, or is it just early? Will Naknek Kvichak catch up soon?
