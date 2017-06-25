Bristol Bay Fisheries Report: June 25, 2017

The catch is up to two million and the total run now is 3.8 out of a preseason forecast of 41.5 million.
Area North Peninsula manager Bob Murphy gives us an update on the fishing efforts there, plus a market in Seattle is dishing up some of this year's Togiak herring. That and more on another weekend edition of the fisheries report.
Catch this program nightly at 6 p.m., 10 p.m., and 2 a.m. on AM 670, and online at KDLG.org. (With early broadcasts Saturday and Sunday at 1:30 p.m.)
Letters from home to your friends and family in the Bay this summer? Email us at fish@kdlg.org or dave@kdlg.org, or call 907-842-5281.
Have feedback, suggestions of something you'd like to hear? ReachAvery Lill / Nick Ciolino / Allison Mollenkamp / or Caitlin Tan (in Naknek)