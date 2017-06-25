Bristol Bay Fisheries Report: June 25, 2017

The catch is up to two million and the total run now is 3.8 out of a preseason forecast of 41.5 million.

Area North Peninsula manager Bob Murphy gives us an update on the fishing efforts there, plus a market in Seattle is dishing up some of this year's Togiak herring. That and more on another weekend edition of the fisheries report.

Bristol Bay Fisheries Report

Catch this program nightly at 6 p.m., 10 p.m., and 2 a.m. on AM 670, and online at KDLG.org. (With early broadcasts Saturday and Sunday at 1:30 p.m.)

Letters from home to your friends and family in the Bay this summer? Email us at fish@kdlg.org or dave@kdlg.org, or call 907-842-5281.

Have feedback, suggestions of something you'd like to hear? ReachAvery Lill / Nick Ciolino / Allison Mollenkamp / or Caitlin Tan (in Naknek)